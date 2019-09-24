LAKE MILLS — The 16th annual Tyranena Oktoberfest Bike Ride will twist and turn through the hills and prairies of Jefferson County on Saturday, Sept. 28.
The ride this year has two routes — 25 and 50 miles, with both starting and ending at Tyranena Brewing Company in Lake Mills.
Registration fees include a commemorative T-shirt, SAG support and fully stocked rest areas during the ride, as well as a dinner and two drink tickets at the post-ride celebration. Free tours of the brewery are offered in the afternoon, as well as live musical performances from 1 to 10 p.m., much of which will be in Tyranena's beer gardem.
Those interested in participating can visit for more details and for a link to online registration at http://oktoberfestbikeride.com. Those under 21 are welcome to participate, but must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian for the duration of the event.
Since its inception, the charity fun ride has been an integral fundraiser for Tomorrow's Hope, an organization based in Jefferson that services the greater Dodge and Jefferson counties area. Tomorrow's Hope was founded in 1998 with the goal of putting their fundraising dollars to local use; benefiting those affected by life-limiting illnesses in the immediate area. The charity supports a variety of programs and services at local health care facilities and research centers.
Tyranena Brewing Company has been a longtime supporter of Tomorrow's Hope, as well as many other charities in and around the Lake Mills area, where the brewery is based.
