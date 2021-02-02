WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics has earned accounting accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, also known as AACSB International, the premier accrediting body for schools of business.
With this achievement, UW-Whitewater becomes the first regional comprehensive university in the UW System to achieve separate AACSB accreditation for accounting. Less than six percent of the world’s institutions of higher education that offer business programs have earned AACSB accreditation, and less than two percent have earned supplemental accounting accreditation.
“The UW-Whitewater College of Business and Economics has an outstanding reputation for its accounting programs, and our graduates are in high demand by employers throughout the region,” said John Chenoweth, dean of the College of Business and Economics. “We are proud to have earned the elite distinction of AACSB accounting accreditation.”
AACSB accreditation ensures continuous improvement and provides focus for schools to deliver on their mission, innovate and drive impact.
To realize accounting accreditation, an institution must first earn or maintain AACSB business accreditation. Then, in addition to developing and implementing a mission-driven plan to satisfy the business accreditation quality standards, accounting accreditation requires the satisfaction of an additional set of accreditation standards that are specific to the discipline and profession of accounting.
“Our program prepares students to meet real-world challenges through transformational experiences in the classroom, internships and community service, among others,” said D’Arcy Becker, department chairperson and professor of accounting. “Separate accounting accreditation demonstrates that we pursue this educational mission at the very highest level. It shows that our faculty are experts in their fields who are committed to delivering a rigorous curriculum that provides an excellent base on which outstanding accounting careers are built.”
The UW-Whitewater College of Business and Economics currently offers an accounting major and a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in accounting. More information also is available on the Accounting Department, including its mission, faculty and programs.
