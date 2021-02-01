WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Music began a campaign in December inviting the public to donate their used instruments to the “Be Instrumental” campaign.
The campaign comes as a partnership with the White House of Music and has a direct impact on each music education student. The initiative was designed to continue the outstanding preparation of the nationally-recognized Music Education program at UW-Whitewater.
To date, the department has received a myriad of donations, but is still looking for instruments.
“The donations we have received to date are incredibly generous, but we are still in need” says Mike Dugan, chair of the Department of Music. “As a music educator, you have to be able to teach a variety of instruments to students. In the midst of this financially challenging year for businesses, we aren’t sourcing the same instrument donations we have in the past. We decided it was time to lean on and into our community to help our students.
"At this point, we are still seeking both monetary donations and instrument donations," he added. "Our department is still looking for trombones; alto saxophone; clarinet; violin; cello; string bass; oboe; cornet/trumpet; horn; bassoon, and percussion practice pads and stands.”
In partnership with the White House of Music, there are two options to engage in this unique program. All donations are tax-deductible to the extent of the law.
Donate your used instrument
Donate your slightly used instrument and receive a letter verifying the donation as a gift. If your instrument needs slight repairs to get it into proper playing condition, the department hopes you may be able to make those repairs prior to donation.
If repairs are unable to be made, the instrument would be examined for an appraisal of value. To make a donation, visit: https://www.uww.edu/cac/music/be-instrumental
Purchase or donate an instrument through the White House of Music and a student-line instrument will be supplied to the UW-Whitewater Department of Music. White House will keep all donations segregated so any dollar amount donated can accumulate to the dollar value needed for a purchase.
In addition, Chris White, president and CEO of White House of Music and 1993 UW-Whitewater alum, will add to this offer a full year of free service for any instrument purchased and donated to the Be Instrumental initiative.
Follow this link to see a list of instruments needed with a donation tab to White House of Music: https://white-house-of-music-inc-uww.square.site/
“Our community is so supportive of the work we do — from attending concerts to their monetary donations and we hope they will take part in this campaign so Whitewater can continue its long tradition of being one of the best universities for Music Education” said Dugan.
If interested in making a donation, visit www.uww.edu/cac/music/be-instrumental. For questions or more information, contact uwwmusic@uww.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.