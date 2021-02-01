WHITEWATER — Due to COVID-19, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Volunteer Income Tax Assistance clinic has been canceled for the 2021 filing season.
The following resources might be helpful in identifying alternatives:
• Internal Revenue Service. Call (800) 906-9887 or use the locator tool at https://irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep/
• Wisconsin Department of Revenue. Call (608) 266-2486 or visit https://www.revenue.wi.gov/Pages/VITA/home.aspx
• The 211 directory for nonprofit and government services in Wisconsin. Dial 211 or (877) 947-2211, or search for “VITA Programs” at https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/guided_search/.
Taxpayers also may use IRS Free File to prepare and file their federal income taxes. More information can be found at https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free or by calling (800) 906-9887. Information for 2021 should be published in late January.
