JEFFERSON — Treat your favorite Valentine and support the Humane Society of Jefferson County at the same time by purchasing a raffle ticket for the chance to win an overnight stay for two at Grand Hotel on Upper Michigan’s Mackinac Island.
The lucky winner will receive a one-night stay for two persons, between May 7 and June 30 or Aug. 15 and Oct. 29, 2021, subject to availability. Dinner on arrival day and breakfast on departure day also is included.
Grand Hotel is located on northern Michigan’s Mackinac Island with spectacular views overlooking the Straits of Mackinac. The hotel is third-generation, family-owned and rich in history. This is a place where time moves at the pace of bicycles and horse-drawn carriages, meals are an event, and traditions such as Afternoon Tea in the Parlor and nightly dancing remain a noteworthy part of the guest experience.
Grand Hotel allows visitors to take a step away from it all and unwind in the warm hospitality that has been charming guests since 1887. This National Historic Landmark is truly one of a kind.
Grand Hotel offers exceptional accommodations, with each guest room uniquely decorated. Grand Hotel is recognized as one of Travel + Leisure’s 500 World’s Best Hotels and the Best Hotel in Michigan, as well as Condé Nast Traveler’s Top 5 Midwest Resorts.
Tickets are $20 each and are available online at the Humane Society webpage https://hsjc-wis.com/event/valentines-raffle-2021/ or by calling (920) 674-2048. The winning ticket will be drawn at noon on Friday, Feb. 12.
For more information, contact Taylor Marshall, community outreach coordinator, at TMarshall@HSJC-wis.com or Jeff Okazaki, executive director, at Jeff@HSJC-wis.com or call (920) 674-2048.
