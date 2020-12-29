WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Holiday gatherings
If with people outside of your household, we ask that you not come to the center for 14 days. Thanks for your cooperation.
Potential closings
Please call the venter before attending any in-person activity. Activities might be canceled last minute or staff might need to work from home. Thanks for your understanding.
‘History in Your Backyard’
Join Dr. Haney for interesting “History in Your Backyard” presentations Wednesdays in January at 1 p.m. Thanks to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Continuing Education Department for sponsoring the talks.
Topics are as follows:
Jan. 6 — The Ku Klux Klan in Whitewater in the 1920s
Jan. 13 — Who were they? The people for whom UW-W buildings are named
Jan. 20 — More people for whom UW-W buildings and facilities are named
Jan. 27 — Remember where you were ... when ...?!!?
Preregistration is required to view the presentation in-person, virtually or to check out a tablet.
Watercolor — Basics and Beyond
Join Rita Carpenter for some watercolor fun! Wisconsin is the theme. We will paint rural landscapes, lakes/ rivers, wildflowers of Wisconsin and rocks. Classes will be in person or Zoom on Thursdays, Jan. 7-26 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Going to miss a week? All classes will be recorded so you won’t miss anything. The fee is $50 and the deadline is Jan. 4. Register by calling, emailing or going online to the kiosk.
Puzzle exchange, book loan
If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two. Tables will be inside the building, adequately spaced on Tuesday, Jan. 5, from 10 to 11 a.m. If you prefer to drive up, call, and we will have items ready for curbside pickup.
Scholarly Scoop
Dr. Paul House, associate professor, Department of Chemistry at UW-Whitewater, will present “Technologies for Trapping Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide” on Friday, Jan. 8, at 10:30 a.m.
Carbon neutral is an important concept in how a business, organization, country, etc… is affecting the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, the major cause of climate change. But carbon neutral just means the concentration of carbon dioxide is not increasing; it would be good to have ways to actually take carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.
This talk will look at developing technologies for trapping and storing carbon dioxide. Register for this virtual program by calling, emailing or going online. Persons can view the virtual presentation at the center if unable to Zoom or check out a tablet. Tablets should be ready for loan by January.
Annual membership
Due to being shut down for several months this year, Seniors in the Park will be extending memberships through April of 2021. Membership will be due May 1. Thank you all for bearing with us through this unusual time.
Front desk position
Seniors in the Park is looking for a positive, energetic individual to fill the part-time (up to 15 hours per week) senior center receptionist (front desk) position. The receptionist is responsible for performing routine to moderately difficult administrative support activities, which contribute to efficient office and senior center operations requiring an understanding of department and city programs and procedures.
For more information and how to complete the online application, visit https://agency.governmentjobs.com/whitewaterwi/default.cfm
Monday Musings
Get weekly email updates on what’s happening at Seniors in the Park. It also includes links to websites and the center kiosk, fun stuff and helpful information. Call or email with your name and email to sign up.
On Demand
Some of our recorded virtual lectures and fitness, yoga and art classes are available in our registration kiosk (https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/) to view in the Virtual Center, under the On Demand button. Check out free presentations you might have missed or classes (for a fee) you want to take. You also can view How to Zoom videos.
Online registration
Our online registration site is https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Persons can register for any activities or classes and make payments there. All virtual classes now are on the Virtual Center button on this website. Staff also will be able to take registrations by phone or email, if no payment is involved.
Activities at a glance
Core and More (virtual) — Monday and Wednesday, 10:15 a.m.
FUNctional Fitness (virtual) — Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.
Yoga (virtual) — Tuesday or Thursday, 10 a.m. The November/December session has started, so call for details.
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 to 10 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Warblers — Mondays, 11 a.m., Armory gym.
Book Club — First Monday, 11 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Monday, 9:30 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.
Thought for the week
Happy New Year! May 2021 be a gentler and kinder year. — Deb.
More information
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out our newsletter online at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park.
To register online for classes or activities visit https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, unless otherwise noted.
