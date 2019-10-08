WHITEWATER — The Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club is selling its red and white poinsettias, with orders due Nov. 5 and 12.
Orders may be picked up at the Whitewater Greenhouse, 301 County Highway U, Whitewater, on Nov. 26 or Dec. 3 between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Pickup would be Nov. 26 or Dec. 3. Plants may be delivered for those with a 53190 zip code; delivery arrangements should be made with the Kiwanian who sold the poinsettia.
Cost is $10 for a 6-inch or $18 for an 8-inch plant.
Individuals who wish to purchase poinsettias may contact Jerry Grant at (262) 473-2214, Lorrie Koppein at (608) 695-6366, Rollie Cooper at (262) 473-5375, Marjorie Stoneman at (414) 861-4126 or any member of Kiwanis Club.
“The holiday season is brightened by these beautiful plants, and the funds raised help us continue to support the great work being done in Whitewater,” said Lorrie Koppein, president of the Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club.
“Kiwanis thanks Jim Boyd and the Whitewater Greenhouse for growing such beautiful poinsettias,” she added.
The Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club is made up of volunteers who help both the Whitewater community and the world, all with 100 percent of funds going directly to projects and zero to administrative costs. Last year, the club distributed more than $20,000, with over half going to the Whitewater Unified School District, including the Ferradermis robotics club, summer school transportation, shoes for students, Badger Boys State and Badger Girls State, and scholarships.
Kiwanis helped to build and maintain the Flowing Well Shelter, the shelters at Starin Park and Treyton’s Field of Dreams, and the Whitewater High School football field lights and pressbox, as well as adopting a highway to clean up litter. In addition, the group donates to the Whitewater Youth Soccer Club, the Friends of the Whitewater Aquatic Center Family Partnership Fund, the Whitewater Food Pantry, Bethel House and more.
More information can be found on the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club Facebook page.
