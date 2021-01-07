WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Potential closings
Please call before attending any in-person activity. With the COVID mutation, we might close, activities might be canceled last minute, or staff might need to work from home. Thanks for your understanding.
No AARP tax preparation in 2021
There will be no AARP tax preparation at Seniors in the Park or VITA tax preparation at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. If you only file Homestead, you have four years you can go back and claim.
‘History in Your Backyard’
Join Dr. Haney for interesting “History in Your Backyard” presentations Wednesdays in January at 1 p.m. Thanks to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Continuing Education Department for sponsoring the talks.
Topics are as follows:
Jan. 13 — Who were they? The people for whom UW-W buildings are named
Jan. 20 — More people for whom UW-W buildings and facilities are named
Jan. 27 — Remember where you were ... when ...?!!?
Preregistration is required to view the presentation in-person, virtually or to check out a tablet.
Movie
Watch the movie “The King of Staten Island” on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 1 p.m. Registration is required in advance, and no walk-ins.
T-shirt necklace class
Make one or two of these two unique-style necklaces on Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. Have one T-shirt for every necklace that you would like to make. Generally larger sizes are best; color is of one’s choice.They can be plain, or colorful logos work too. Have sewing or sharper scissors.
This class is virtual. Deadline to register is Friday, Jan. 15, and the fee is $5 members or $8 non-members.
Lakeshore virtual Memory Café
A virtual Memory Café is a place where persons with MCI (Mild Cognitive Impairment) can join with their care partners to socialize and have fun with other people going through similar things. Make connections and create new friendships in the comfort of your home.
The cafés are held the second Wednesday of the month from 1 to 2 p.m. On Jan. 13, the topic is ‘Explore the ’60s. To register, contact the ADRC of Walworth County at (262) 741-3273 or email at walcoADRC@co.walworth.wi.us.
Annual membership
Due to being shut down for several months in 2020, the center will be extending your membership through April 2021. Membership will be due May 1.
Front desk position
Seniors in the Park is looking for a positive, energetic individual to fill the part-time (up to 15 hours per week) senior center receptionist (front desk) position. The receptionist is responsible for performing routine to moderately difficult administrative support activities which contribute to efficient office and senior center operations requiring an understanding of department and city programs and procedures. Deadline is Jan. 11.
For more information and how to complete the online application, visit https://agency.governmentjobs.com/whitewaterwi/default.cfm
Monday Musings
Get weekly email updates on what’s happening at Seniors in the Park. It also includes links to websites and the center kiosk, fun stuff and helpful information. Call or email with your name and email to sign up.
Online registration
Our online registration site is https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Persons can register for any activities or classes and make payments there. All virtual classes now are on the virtual center button on this website. Staff also will be able to take registrations by phone or email, if no payment is involved.
Activities at a glance
Core and More (virtual) — Monday and Wednesday, 10:15 a.m.
FUNctional Fitness (virtual) — Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.
Yoga (virtual) — Tuesday or Thursday, 10 a.m. The November/December session has started, so call for details.
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 to 10 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; and Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Warblers — Mondays, 11 a.m. in the Armory gym.
Book Club — First Monday, 11 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Monday, 9:30 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.
Thought for the week
What’s something positive you gain as you grow older? How many ways can you answer this question?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.