WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Police Department is participating in a program, Kiwanis “Cops ‘N Kids,” that promotes literacy and community trust in law enforcement with the goal of getting free books into the hands and homes of children.
Whitewater police officers picked up the first donation of gently used books, from the Whitewater Unified School District Library Media, at Washington Elementary School. Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club is organizing Cops ‘N Kids program, which was the brain-child of the WI-UW District Kiwanis Governor Jean Long Manteufel.
Deputy Chief Daniel Meyer, who was on hand to pick up the books, said, “We would like to thank Kiwanis and the Whitewater Unified School District for their donation of books through the Cops ‘N Kids program. Whitewater Police Department is committed to serving our community, and these books will help our officers connect with some of our youngest residents. Thank you!”
Jean Bromley, president of the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club, said, “Our Kiwanis approached the Whitewater Chief of Police Aaron Raap, who immediately supported the program. We are excited to see another opportunity where children can have direct contact with the police through books.”
The officers will keep the books in their vehicles and read to children they meet while out in the community. The children then will be able to keep the book.
“As incoming governor of the Wisconsin-Upper Michigan Kiwanis, I was looking for ideas,” Manteufel said. “We needed a service project that we could do with all our Kiwanis clubs.”
She asked herself, “What if...it could be something we could do during COVID, what if...it would be low cost because we all lost our fundraisers this year, what if...it involved children (our mission is: Serving the children of the world), and what if…we could help build community.”
“Clearly, we are all in,” Bromley said. “This project is a wonderful collaboration of many groups and is a great community initiative.”
The Kiwanis Whitewater Breakfast Club is made up of dedicated volunteers who help children in the Whitewater community and the world, all with 100 percent of funds raised going directly to projects and zero to administrative costs. Each year, the club distributes approximately $20,000, with over half going to the Whitewater Unified School District, including scholarships.
Kiwanis helped to build and maintain the Flowing Well Shelter, the shelter and accessible playground at Starin Park and Treyton’s Field of Dreams, the Whitewater High School football field lights and press box, as well as adopting a highway to clean up. In addition, the group donates to the Whitewater Youth Soccer Club, the Friends of the Whitewater Aquatic and Fitness Center Family Partnership Fund, the Whitewater Food Pantry, Bethel House and more.
More information can be found on the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club Facebook page.
