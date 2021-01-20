WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Watercolor: Basics and Beyond
Join Rita Carpenter for some watercolor fun! Wisconsin is the theme, Thursdays, Feb. 4-25 from 1 to 3 p.m. Students will paint rural landscapes, lakes and rivers, wildflowers of Wisconsin, and rocks.
Classes will meet in person or via Zoom. Going to miss a week? All classes will be recorded so you won’t miss anything.
The fee is $50 and signup deadline is Feb. 1. Register by calling, emailing or going online to the kiosk.
Potential closings
Call before attending any in-person activity at the center. With the COVID variant, Seniors in the Park might close, activities might be canceled last minute, or staff might need to work from home. If registered for an activity, you will be emailed or called, if the center will be closing that day.
No AARP tax preparation
There will be no American Association of Retired Persons tax preparation for 2021 at Seniors in the Park or VITA tax preparation at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. If you only file Homestead, you have four years you can go back and claim.
At the movies
Watch ‘Seraphim Falls,” an R-rated Western thriller, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m. The film stars Liam Neeson and Pierce Brosnan.
‘History in Your Backyard’
Join Dr. Haney for interesting presentations Wednesdays in January at 1 p.m. The UW-Whitewater Continuing Education Department is sponsoring these talks. Remaining topics are as follows:
Jan. 27 — More People for whom UW-W Buildings and Facilities are Named.
Feb. 3 — Remember Where You Were ... When ...?!!?
Preregistration is required to view the presentation in-person, virtually or to check out a tablet.
Travel previews
Got the urge to get away? Check out these trips at our virtual travel preview with Collette Tours on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. Enjoy the beauty of the Pacific Northwest and California, Aug. 8-15.
In April 2022, check out the gorgeous Italian Riviera and Tuscany. From the rugged coastline of Cinque Terre to the iconic sites of Florence, it’s sure to be an incredible experience. Register for the preview by Monday, Feb. 8.
Aging Mastery program
This free Aging Mastery program, which normally costs $30 for the materials, is designed to help seniors engage in wellness activities that include: Creativity and Learning, Connections and Community, Finances and Future Planning, Health and Well-Being, Gratitude and Mindfulness, and Legacy and Purpose.
The program will be offered online via Zoom. The first session is Jan. 28 through Feb. 25, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Join us for a series of virtual classes, lively discussion, and the chance to share your insights with others.
To sign up, call or email Seniors in the Park. You will receive an Aging and Mastery starter kit which includes the Aging Mastery playbook, activity cards, exercise DVDs, a notepad and a magnet.
Class is limited to 20 people from all centers in Jefferson County and Whitewater.
Annual membership
Due to being shut down for several months in 2020, the center will be extending membership through April. Membership will be due May 1.
Online registration
Seniors in the Park’s online registration site is https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Persons can register for any activities or classes and make payments there. All virtual classes now are on the virtual center button on this website. Registrations also can be taken by telephone or email, if no payment is involved.
Activities at a glance
Core and More (virtual) — Monday and Wednesday, 10:15 a.m.
FUNctional Fitness (virtual) — Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.
Yoga (virtual) — Tuesday or Thursday, 10 a.m. The November-December session has started, so call for details.
Pickleball — Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 8 to 10 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Downtown Armory.
Warblers — Mondays, 11 a.m., Armory gym.
Book club — First Monday, 11 a.m. Books are available at Starin Park.
Pegs and Jokers — Third Monday, 9:30 a.m.
Mahjongg — Mondays, 1 p.m.
Sheepshead — Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.
Thought for the week
“Everything that has a beginning has an ending. Make peace with that and all will be well.” — Jack Kornfield.
More info
For more information or to sign up for any classes, activities or trips, call (262) 473-0535 or check out the center’s newsletter at www.wwparks.org, www.whitewater-wi.gov, Departments, Seniors in the Park or ourseniorcenter.com/find/seniors-in-the-park.
To register online for classes or activities, visit https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. All activities take place in Starin Park, 504 W. Starin Road, Whitewater, unless otherwise noted.
