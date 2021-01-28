WHITEWATER — The following activities are scheduled by Seniors in the Park in Whitewater.
Cabin Fever Party
We can’t be in person this year, so we’ll have fun with a trivia contest and other virtual games we can play together on Zoom on Sunday, Jan. 31, from 1 to 3 p.m. Settle into your cozy home with snacks and a beverage and join in with others having fun and looking forward to the end of winter (and the pandemic). Call with your name and email or go online to sign up.
No tax prep
There will be no American Association of Retired Persons tax preparation at Seniors in the Park or VITA tax preparation at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
If you only file Homestead, you have four years you can go back and claim. Watch the AARP website for potential places to file.
Watercolor: Basics and Beyond
Join Rita Carpenter for some watercolor fun! Wisconsin is the theme Thursdays, Feb. 4-25, from 1 to 3 p.m. We will paint rural landscapes, lakes and rivers, wildflowers of Wisconsin and rocks. Classes will be in person or via Zoom.
Going to miss a week? All classes will be recorded so you won’t miss anything. The fee is $50 and the sigup deadline is Feb. 1. Register by calling, emailing or going online to the kiosk.
‘History in Your Backyard’
Join Dr. Haney for interesting presentations Wednesdays in January at 1 p.m. The UW-Whitewater Continuing Education Department is sponsoring these talks. The topic on Feb. 3 Remember Where You Were ... When ...?!!?
Pre-registration is required to view the presentation in-person, virtually or to check out a tablet.
Bookworms
The book club will discuss “Blossom Sisters” by Fern Michaels on Monday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. February is Black History Month and March is National Women’s History Month, so we will be reading Michelle Obama’s “Becoming.” This group meets virtually or in person.
Puzzle and book loan
If you have puzzles to exchange, great! If not, feel free to take one or two on Tuesday, February 2, from 10-11:00 am. Tables will be inside the building, adequately spaced. If you prefer to drive up, please call, and we will have items ready for curbside pick-up.
Travel previews
Got the urge to get away? Check out these trips at our virtual travel preview with Collette Tours on Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. Enjoy the beauty of the Pacific Northwest and California, Aug. 8-15. In April of 2022, check out the gorgeous Italian Riviera and Tuscany. From the rugged coastline of Cinque Terre to the iconic sites of Florence, it’s sure to be an incredible experience. Register for the preview by Monday, Feb. 8.
Hands-only CPR, First Aid
These non-certification classes will assist seniors in knowing what to do while waiting for medical assistance to arrive. Both classes are in-person or virtual. CPR is Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 1 to 3 p.m. and First Aid is Tuesdays, Feb. 23, and March 2, if needed, from 1 to 3. The fee is $5 members or $7 non-members for each class. Class size is limited.
Potential closings
Call before attending any in-person activity. With the COVID variant, the center might close, activities might be canceled last minute, or staff might need to work from home. If registered for an activity, seniors will be emailed or called if the center will be closing that day.
Annual membership
Due to being shut down for several months in 2020, staff will be extending one’s membership through April of 2021. Membership will be due May 1.
Online registration
Our online registration site is https://schedulesplus.com/wwtr/kiosk/. Seniors can register for any activities or classes and make payments there. All virtual classes now are on the virtual center button on this website. Staff also will be able to take registrations by telephone or email if no payment is involved.
Thought for the week
“Taking naps sounds so childish. I prefer to call them horizontal life pauses.” — Online from Eat, Move, Inspire by Kyla Jacobo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.