WHITEWATER — The new year brings a fresh start for fans of arts and entertainment as Young Auditorium in Whitewater announces its expanded spring schedule.
Whether you’re looking to be a guest in our live audience, or you prefer our virtual entertainment alternatives, Young Auditorium has a spring season filled with great options for all performing arts lovers.
In-person tickets for all Young Auditorium performances go on sale to the general public on Monday, Jan. 11, with an exclusive ‘Member Presale beginning Jan. 4. Registration for virtual events also begins at that time. Depending upon the performance type, there are several ways to obtain admission.
Hybrid performances-
Community Connections Series
In-theatre seating plus exclusive live-streaming capabilities. Enjoy the show live in our theatre or from the comfort of your own home.
Strictly digital-Donate what you can performances
Fill out a quick registration form to receive free access to an outstanding lineup of "donate what you can" digital performances.
Strictly digital-totally free content
No registration required. Visit www.youngauditorium.com, the Young Auditorium Facebook page, and subscribe to the Young Auditorium YouTube page for exclusive access to free digital content.
Hybrid performances-Community
Connections Series
In-theatre seating plus exclusive live-streaming capabilities courtesy of PremierBank and DLK Enterprises.
Only 50 seats will be sold to each of these hybrid performances, and audience members will be required to follow all university health and safety guidelines. Thanks to Young Auditorium’s new live-streaming capabilities, individuals unable to obtain an in-person ticket, or who prefer to watch from home, can register for a "Donate What You Can" live stream access link.
The Magic of Bill Blagg,
Sunday, Jan. 31, 3 p.m.
• One of the nation's top touring illusionists will leave you spellbound as Bill Blagg brings his one-of-a-kind, interactive magic show to Young Auditorium. Enjoy theatrical magic at its best in this family-friendly show.
B2WINS, Friday, Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m.
• With an electric violin and a small but mighty ukulele, the Brazilian twin brothers of B2WINS are bringing their high-energy, genre bending performance style to Young Auditorium for a one-of-a-kind concert experience.
Pecatonica String Quartet,
Saturday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m.
• From timeless classical works, to modern jazz, and pop numbers, the expert musicians of the Pecatonica String Quartet pride themselves on delighting chamber audiences with a wide range of style and musical repertoire.
Funk Club Wagon, Saturday,
March 6, 7:30 p.m.
• Feeling the need for community during the pandemic, a group of talented musicians has been giving local residents something to groove to … performing parade-style funk concerts from the back of a trailer, and travelling through Wisconsin neighborhoods. Now, the Funk Wagon is making an official stop at Young Auditorium with a full concert featuring music from classic funk artists such as James Brown, Dr. John and Prince.
Derek Byrne and Paddygrass,
Friday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m.
• Our official ‘Friends of The Auditorium’ are back as Derek Byrne and Paddygrass return with their signature Celtic sounds. Complete with Irish dancers, this show is a must see for fans of Irish, gospel, and folk music.
To purchase tickets for an in-person event: Purchase tickets online at youngauditorium.com, or by calling Ticket Services at (262) 472-2222. Ticket Services phone hours are: Monday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
TO ACCESS ‘DONATE WHAT YOU CAN’ LIVE PERFORMANCE LINKS: Visit www.youngauditorium.com and locate the performance you’d like to see. Register using the form provided on the webpage, and you’ll be sent the exclusive LIVE concert link, via email, prior to the show date. It’s just that easy!
STRICTLY DIGITAL – DONATE WHAT YOU CAN PERFORMANCES
Complete a registration form for each ‘Donate What You Can’ show you’d like to see, and receive an exclusive link to each corresponding performance.
Florentine Opera presents LA BOHEME | Sunday, January 26th | 3:00pm
Enjoy a child-friendly version of one of the most beloved operas ever written. In this 35-minute version of the Puccini masterpiece, follow the lives of four starving artists in search of love and inspiration. Recommended for ages 5-10, but enjoyable for everyone!
(more)
Tres Vidas | Tuesday, March 9th | 7:00pm
Tres Vidas (Three Lives) is an entirely unique production combining theatre and chamber music into one moving presentation. Passionate music helps celebrate the lives and works of three significant Latin and South American Women: painter Frida Kahlo, peasant activist Rufina Amaya and poet Alfonsina Storni.
TO ACCESS ‘DONATE WHAT YOU CAN’ LIVE PERFORMANCE LINKS: Visit youngauditorium.com and locate the performance you’d like to see. Register using the form provided on the webpage, and you’ll be sent the exclusive LIVE concert link, via email, prior to the show date. While access is free, a minimum donation of $5 per household is recommended, with all proceeds benefitting the Young Auditorium General Operations Fund. Place your donation today at: https://www.uww.edu/youngauditorium/2020-home.
STRICTLY DIGITAL – TOALLY FREE PERFORMANCES: THE BIG READ
Young Auditorium has received a full grant of $15,000 to host the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read in Whitewater and its neighboring communities. An Arts Endowment initiative in partnership with Arts Midwest, the NEA Big Read seeks to broaden our understanding of our world, our communities, and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book. This year, the NEA Big Read in Whitewater will focus on THE LATEHOMECOMER by KAO KALIA YANG.
Literature To Life – The Latehomecomer | Wednesday, April 7th | 7:00pm
Part of Young Auditorium’s 2020 NEA BIG READ Program
Wednesday, April 7th – 7:00pm | Part of Young Auditorium’s 2020 NEA BIG READ Program
Literature to Life is a performance-based literacy program that presents professionally staged verbatim adaptations of American literary classics. Placed in the context of our 2021 Big Read selection, The Latehomecomer, enjoy staged readings from this important work centered on the Hmong refugee experience.
Kao Kalia Yang – Author of The Latehomecomer | Friday, April 9th | 7:00pm
Part of Young Auditorium’s 2020 NEA BIG READ Program
Join us for a virtual conversation with award-winning Hmong-American author Kao Kalia Yang.
Borealis Dance: Threads of My Cloth | Wednesday, April 28th | 7:00pm
Part of Young Auditorium’s 2020 NEA BIG READ Program
Deeply rooted in historical research and personal accounts, the stories of Hmong refugees are brought to life through the thoughtful movements of Borealis Dance.
TO ACCESS FREE PERFORMANCE LINKS FOR BIG READ EVENTS: Visit www.youngauditorium.com and locate the performance you’d like to see. Register using the form provided on the webpage, and you’ll be sent the exclusive presentation link, via email, prior to the show date.
TOALLY FREE PERFORMANCES: FAMILY EVENTS
Disney’s MOANA | Saturday, January 23rd | 3:00pm
Only 50 in-person tickets for this in-person only movie presentation. Enjoy a socially distanced afternoon out with your family for this totally FREE showing of the modern day Disney classic!
** Tickets for Disney’s MOANA are totally free...but must be reserved through the Box Office. To reserve your tickets, follow the appropriate links at www.youngauditorium.com or contact ticket services at (262) 472-2222.**
Family Fun Week featuring Kohl’s Wild Theater | February 7th - 13th
Help your kids chase away the winter blues with Young Auditorium’s Family Fun Week – Virtual Edition! With kid friendly digital activities planned each day, your children can exercise their bodies and minds during this totally free week-long series … concluding with a performance by Kohl’s Wild Theatre!
** Visit www.youngauditorum.com for more information about Family Fun Week events and registration.
STRICTLY DIGITAL – TOTALLY FREE CONTENT: SATELLITE SOUNDS
Young Auditorium has partnered with The Fort Atkinson Club to bring you chamber music throughout the season! Normally presented as live, in-person concerts at the Fort Atkinson Club, these free, strictly digital events can be found by accessing the Young Auditorium YouTube page at the time of the show. For more information on Satellite Sounds performances, visit our partners at the Fort Atkinson Club: fortatkinsonclub.org.
Sista Strings: Sunday, January 24th – 4:00pm
EStrella Piano Due, Sunday, April 25th – 4:00pm
TO ACCESS SATELLTE SOUNDS PERFORMANCES: Visit Young Auditorium’s YouTube page at the scheduled date and time to tune into to each Satellite Sounds broadcast. Be sure to click ‘Subscribe’ and turn on your YouTube notifications to be made aware any time Young Auditorium posts a new video or live stream.
STRICTLY DIGITAL – TOTALLY FREE CONTENT: FANCLUB FRIDAYS:
Young Auditorium and Bicoastal Productions are teaming up once again for another edition of FANCLUB FRIDAYS, an on demand concert series that gives you FREE access to digital concerts from some of the most electrifying touring acts on the circuit.
*While these performances are free to the public, we ask those enjoying Fanclub Friday content consider donating to Young Auditorium’s General Operations fund, which makes programs like these possible.
The Bronx Wanderers
1/29/2021
The Sharpe Family Singers
2/19/2021
So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience
2/26/2021
The Williamsburg Salsa Orchestra
3/5/2021
Mojo and the Bayou Gypsies
3/26/2021
TO ACCESS FANCLUB FRIDAY PERFORMANCES: Young Auditorium will post links to the shows on our Facebook page each corresponding Friday at 10:00am. At that time, the link will also be available by Young Auditorium’s ‘Fanclub Friday’ webpage at youngauditorium.com. Simply click the link, and you’ll have immediate access to the show!
Once again, in-person tickets for all Young Auditorium performances go on sale to the general public on Monday, January 11th, with an exclusive ‘Member Presale beginning Monday, January 4th. For complete event listings, performance descriptions, and instructions for purchasing and/oraccessing digital content, please visit youngauditorium.com.
