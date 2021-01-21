WHITEWATER — Celebrate love, and its ability to overcome any obstacle as Young Auditorium and the Florentine Opera present a child-friendly version of one of the finest operas ever written … La Boheme.
Join us Sunday, Jan. 24, at 3 p.m. for this “Donate What You Can” virtual performance.
In this 35-minute version of the Puccini masterpiece, follow the lives of four starving artists in search of love and inspiration. Sung in Italian and narrated in English, children easily will be able to follow along during this multi-language work designed specifically with little ones in mind.
This show is recommended for ages 5 to 10, but appropriate for everyone. In an interesting local twist, the story’s original location of Paris is swapped for Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood.
Based in Milwaukee, The Florentine Opera Company is Wisconsin’s oldest fully professional performing arts organization and the sixth-oldest opera company in the United States. The Florentine Opera Company is driven to produce the full range of operatic works reflecting the highest musical and theatrical standards, and to support community and education programs that foster the current and next generation of opera audiences and practitioners.
To obtain “Donate What You Can” virtual access for this performance, register using the form found on the “La Boheme” event page at www.youngauditorium.com. All who register will be sent an event link, via email, the morning of the show. Click the link, and you will be routed to an exclusive performance page for the show.
While access to the link is free, Young Auditorium has designated this a “Donate What You Can” performance. A minimum donation of $5 per household is advised and appreciated, with all proceeds benefiting the Young Auditorium General Operations Fund. Place a donation at: https://www.uww.edu/youngauditorium/2020-home.
