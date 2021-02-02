WHITEWATER — With a whole week’s worth of fun activities for children, Young Auditorium is continuing its commitment to local families with Family Fun Week 2021 — virtual edition.
Normally presented as a one-day, in-person event, Young Auditorium has worked with a series of outstanding local partners to create an entire week’s-worth of at-home, family-friendly experiences centered around the ideas of education, exercise and creativity.
Family Fun Week kicks off Saturday, Feb. 6, with a Drive Thru Activity Bag Pickup. Participating families are asked to stop by Young Auditorium between 1 and 3 p.m. to pick up individual Family Fun Week activity bags containing many of the fun materials needed to take part in the week’s at-home events.
Bring the kids along … Willie the Warhawk and the PremierBank mascots will be on hand to help pass out materials.
Official Family Fun Week activities begin Sunday, Feb. 7, with a hand puppet craft activity courtesy of Young Auditorium. More event highlights include:
• Create Your Own Home Work Out courtesy of Fort HealthCare.
• Heroes of Nature Winter Scavenger Hunt courtesy of W3.
• Valentine's Day Story and Craft courtesy of Irvin L. Young Memorial Library.
• Build-A-Bank courtesy of PremierBank.
• Accordion Book Project courtesy of Studio 84.
• Family Mindfulness Activity courtesy of Fort HealthCare … and more.
Family Fun Week concludes with a free live stream performance by Kohl’s Wild Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. "Finding Harmony" is the story of Hadley the garden gnome and his pet rock, Thad, who must learn to work together to create the perfect backyard … which includes living in harmony with the natural wildlife.
During this 40-minute musical, audiences will encounter familiar Wisconsin animals including squirrels, rabbits and migratory birds. This is most appropriate for students in grades K-5.
For a complete listing of Family Fun Week events, visit www.youngauditorium.com.
How to register for events
To register for this week-long virtual program, visit the Young Auditorium "Family Fun Week" webpage and click the registration link. Fill out the appropriate information and you will be set for the drive-through activity bag pickup on Feb. 6.
Note: Most Family Fun Week activities can be completed at your family’s own pace. You are not required to participate in all activities, nor do need to complete the activities on the date scheduled.
Take your time and enjoy each project in the way that best serves your family. The only Family Fun Week activities with specific dates and times are the Kohl’s Wild Theatre production and Kid’s Mindfulness Activity, each taking place on Saturday, Feb. 13.
