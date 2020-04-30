PALMYRA — Nestled in the hill overlooking the lake, Lower Spring Lake BP, Inc. quietly welcomes visitors to Palmyra who might stop to refuel their car, grab some ice, a Subway sandwich and snacks — maybe even purchase a lottery ticket and dream of winning big.
The locals know when stopping at their local BP they will be greeted by a friendly face, a big heart, and their patronage will continue to help fuel dreams, and provide hope and inspiration for the families that call Palmyra “home.” The owner of Lower Spring Lake BP, Inc — Virendra “V” Verma — already has realized his dream, thanks to the community, and April 23 marks his seven-year anniversary as the owner and operator of a business in Palmyra.
“V” first visited Palmyra in 1999 for an environment site assessment. When he saw the BP building, something made him want to own it one day.
In 2003, that dream became a reality. He purchased the building and initially leased to Maney’s Lakeside BP until 2013. On April 23, 2013, the lease to Maney’s Lakeside BP ended and the name changed to Palmyra BP under V’s management.
In 2017 the name was updated to Lower Spring Lake BP Inc. as V operates it today.
Starting a new business is no easy task and “V” faced challenges along the way. The biggest challenge as a business owner in a small town was coming from a city outside of Palmyra — he knew he would have to work harder to gain the community’s trust and prove he really cared about Palmyra.
It didn’t take him long to realize as a small community, everyone is connected with each other — while remaining constantly friendly and helpful. When asked what his biggest reward has been here, “V” replied: “It has been the new friends I’ve made and the support I’ve gotten from the community. I appreciate that everyone is so willing to support each other no matter what. That’s the beauty of Palmyra.”
For the past five years “V” quietly has been giving back, providing two scholarships each year worth $500 each to graduating Palmyra-Eagle High School seniors. He also helps fund various miscellaneous projects, is an annual sponsor for the Southern Kettle Moraine Horse Trail Association Fall Fundraiser, donates to the local food pantry, and donates snacks and beverages to community events.
“V” also can be counted on to support nearly any activity involving the students of the Palmyra-Eagle Area School District.
In March of this year, Lower Spring Lake BP, Inc. initiated a new program called “Save for Kids.”* After seeing the community struggle with nearly losing their beloved school district through dissolution, he thought of a way he could give back to the students.
He said “giving back to the community was a no-brainer, as the community has been supporting me for several years now.” He also mentioned that since starting the program, he feels even closer to the community and children there. At a March 10 school board meeting, the Palmyra Eagle Area School District recognized his efforts and presented him a certificate of appreciation and announced Lower Spring Lake BP as its first ever “PR Star.”
*Save for Kids program donates two cents of every gallon of gas pumped at the Panther Pumps Nos. 3 and 4. In addition, on the 15th and the 30th of every month — designated as Purple and White days — 5 percent of in-store sales also are donated (excluding tobacco and lottery sales). The funds are held in an account set up at the First Citizens Bank in Palmyra.
Funds will be distributed only for curricular activities and events, non-athletic extra-curricular activities, field trips, athletics /sports for PEASD students. Teachers and coaches submit written requests to Lower Spring Lake BP for requested funds.
Anyone wishing to donate to this fund are welcome to drop off donations made payable to “Save for Kids” at the Lower Spring Lake BP.
Verma’s hope with the Save for Kids program is that students will have the opportunity to participate in activities they otherwise might not have been able to be a part of, all while helping teachers and coaches fund these programs.
To date, he already has saved $4,300 — with donations from generous area businesses to help jumpstart the fund. He also shared a hope eventually to have enough donations to even help fund a coach or teacher salary. He plans to keep the program going for as long as he is a part of Palmyra.
Beginning in June, Verma has another initiative planned — to start a “Round Up” program. This will allow customers to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar in order to donate to the Save for Kids program.
Like everyone, “V” also is looking forward to the community going back to normal after COVID-19 is under control — and so he can continue to find new ways to give back to the community.
When asked if he could share one message with the community and its Palmyra-Eagle students, “V” replied: “It would be to remind everyone that I’m always here to help in any way I can, so please don’t hesitate to ask.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.