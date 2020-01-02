JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Area Senior Center will be starting a “lunch and learn” class on Tuesdays, Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28, at 11:30 a.m.
Bring your own lunch, a snack or have our Senior Dining meal that day which you can eat while in the class. Students will be watching the video learning series “Grandeur & History of our National Parks.”
There will be handouts and a discussion after watching the class. Jan. 7 will focus on Yellowstone, Microcosm of Parks.
To have the Senior Dining meal that day, call in your reservation at (920) 675-0102 by Monday, Jan. 6, at noon. Lunch on Jan. 7 is baked spaghetti, Italian vegetables, cantaloupe, vanilla pudding, French bread and butter, coffee and milk.
Restaurant of the Month
Our Restaurant of the Month group will be going to Taste of 26, 385 Wright Road, Johnson Creek, on Thursday, Jan. 9, at 11:30 a.m. Sign up ahead so center staff know for how many to make a reservation.
Men and women are welcome to attend. Transportation is on one’s own.
50-Cup Social
The monthly 50-Cup Social will be held Wednesday, Jan. 8, with food served from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. There is no fee.
This breakfast is sponsored by Sylvan Crossings of Jefferson and the senior center.
Card-making class
The center’s card-making class will be held Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 10 a.m. Cost is $3 per card which include all materials, instruction and an envelope for mailing. Bring your own adhesive.
Bingo
Bingo will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 1 p.m. Sponsor for the day is Sunset Ridge and Premier Bank of Jefferson.
Kitchen Band
The center’s Kitchen Band will resume practices this Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 12:15 p.m. No experience is necessary. Bring in something to keep a beat to, or the center has percussion instruments. I play piano, you keep a beat!
Singing group
The center’s singing group will start again this Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m. Men and women are encouraged to be a part of this group. We sing standards, showtunes, oldies … all things fun to sing. Give us a try!
Foot care
Foot care will be held Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Cost is $15. Participants should bring their own towel. No appointments are taken.
Badger Tour and Travel
Badger Tour and Travel day tours that center staff are promoting for the 2020 season include:
• “Come Fry with Me,” Friday, Feb. 14. Cost is $104. There will be a fish fry, cocktail and dessert at Hi-Point Steakhouse Supper Club. Also, enjoy a stop at the Grumpy Troll Brew Pub.
• “Dirty, Rotten Scoundrels,” Sunday, March 29, at the Palace Dinner Theatre in Wisconsin Dells. Cost is $104.
• “Wisconsin Wine Trails-Racine and Kenosha,” Thursday, May 28. Enjoy tasting at three wineries and an included lunch. Cost is $104.
• “Lavender Fields Forever-Baraboo,” Wednesday, June 24. Visit New Life Lavender and Cherry Farm, the International Crane Foundations with an included lunch. Cost is $104.
• “Pierogi Fest in Whiting, Ind., Saturday, July 25. Enjoy specialty arts, craft far, and lots of vendors with good food. Lunch is on one’s own. Cost is $74.
• “Bloodys & Bobbleheads,” Saturday, Aug. 15. Enjoy a Bloody Mary served with a beer chaser, followed by a breakfast cheeseburger. See the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum and visit a local brewery. Cost is $99.
• “Curd is the Word,” Friday, Sept. 11. Enjoy samples of beer, soda and cheese curds. There will be a fish fry for lunch and another stop for more cheese curds. Cost is $94.
• “China Lights,” Tuesday, Sept. 29. Visit Boerner Botanical Gardens in Hales Corners with a stop at Lovers Lane Sushi and Seafood Buffet. This trip involves extensive walking. Cost is $80.
• “Annual Stocking Stuffer Tour” — Date to be announced.
Fireside shows
If people ask what you still really want for “Christmas,” tell them a ticket to the Fireside Dinner Theatre’s 2020 season of shows.
Shows the Jefferson Area Senior Center will be attending are as follows:
“Guys and Dolls,” Wednesday, March 11. Cost $68.
“A Mighty Fortress-Church Basement Ladies,” Thursday, April 16. Cost is $68.
“What Happens in Vegas Live Band,” Thursday, June 11. Cost is $68.
“Holiday Inn,” Thursday, Oct. 20. Cost is $68.
Pay when signing up for these shows. Persons can make a check payable to the City of Jefferson), use cash or a Fireside Dinner Theatre gift card. Arrival time is 10:30 a.m. for each show.
Extended tours
“Spring Mountain Tour,” May 10-16, 2020, seven days, 13 meals. Badger Tours will pick you up at your home! Cost is $1,599 per person double, $1,899 single. See Hollywood Casino, Daniel Boone National Forest, Smokey Mountains National Park, Paula Dean’s Lumberjack Food Show and more.
“Door County Weekend Getaway,” June 12-14, 2020, three days and six meals. Pickup is at Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Each day take in some wineries, cruise Sturgeon Bay, enjoy a fish boil (other food options too) and enjoy a supper club in Egg Harbor.
“Wisconsin’s Northwoods,” Aug. 16-19, 2020, four days and eight meals. Cost is $997 per person double/$1,241 single. Discovery Tours will pick you up at the senior center. See Waupaca, Wausau, Eagle River, Minocqua, Rhinelander and Bonduel.
“Wonders of Australia and New Zealand,” Sept. 2-17, 2020. Sixteen days and 20 meals. Price includes all airfares and transfers. Cost is $6,040 per person double, $7,748 single.
Pickup is at Johnson Creek Park & Ride. See Sydney, the Sydney Opera House, take a harbor dinner cruise, Australia’s Outer Barrier Reef, Blue Mountains, an Aboriginal Park, tour Queenstown and Christchurch New Zealand and more.
“Apostle Islands,” Sept. 8-11, 2020. Four days and seven meals. Cost is $775 per person double, $949 single. Pickup is at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride. Stay at Legendary Water Resort & Casino, see Madeline Island with included lunch, take an Island Princess Cruise and more.
Conversation starter
Monday, Jan. 6, is National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day. Did you have a tree this year and it still is up or do you not wait? Did you have a favorite ornament this year?
Game winners
Sheepshead (Mondays at 1 p.m.): Dec. 23 — Susan Kramer, 58; Judy Torgerson, 46; Mary Latterell, 44; Rick Dearborn, 42; Joanne Gross, Keith Marsden and Ken Wegner, 35.
Dec. 30 — Joanne Gross, 59; Will Larson, 53; Rick Dearborn, 52; Judy Torgerson, 50; Charles Wachter, 40.
Bingo (Tuesdays at 1 p.m.): Dec. 31 — Carolyn Armbruster; Shirley Behm; Judy Holmes; Denise Kohl; Rick Kohl; Jim Peterson, two wins; Deanna Pfeifer; David Rickett; Elsie Sauer; Ann Toth, two wins; Florence Veith and Dale Zilisch.
Wii Bowling (Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m.): Averages — Marlene Dianich, 210; Deanna Pfeifer, 145; Claire Thorpe, 144; and Russ Schuld, 140. High score: Marlene, 218.
Euchre (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Dec. 19 — Judy Torgerson, 59; Freida Carl, 52; Irene Gentz, Jean Korban, Ellie LeMacher and Dorothy Trewyn, 51. Florence Veith: Door prize.
Dec. 26 — Toots Koch, 61; Will Larson, 60; Korky Korban, 58; Judy Torgerson, 56; Lois Schoenike, 51; Ellie LeMacher: Door prize.
