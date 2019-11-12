On Veterans Day, Monday, students and staff at Luther Elementary School in Fort Atkinson honored local veterans. The students sang “Thank You, Soldiers” by Michael and Angela Souders. The staff at Luther also recognized more than 20 veterans associated with students at Luther School, most of whom are their parents and grandparents. Pictured above left, the students of Luther thanked all of the veterans for their service to our country. Shown above right is the Luther Honor Choir leading the student body in a song.
