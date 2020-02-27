Jen Vogel, a member of the Luther Elementary School support staff, recently was recognized as support staff person of the month for February by the School District of Fort Atkinson Board of Education.
She was commended for her dedication and commitment to the students, staff and community.
Luther School Principal Dave Geiger introduced Vogel and offered remarks on her behalf at the board’s regular monthly meeting.
Vogel started working at Luther in 2014 as a student learning aide, he said.
“It was clear from the moment she started in this position that she was passionate about serving students, and helping them grow in academics, socially and emotionally,” Geiger said.
After a few years in this position, he said, Vogel applied for and accepted the full-time kindergarten aide position, which she has been in for four years.
“Jen is a very special person and a great part of the Luther staff,” Geiger remarked. “As a kindergarten aide she fulfills many duties each day.”
These, he said, include: Helping students in reading, writing and math; supporting the teacher with clerical items; monitoring the behavior of students in class; recess duty; helping with milk and snack time; supporting in specials; bus supervision at 3 p.m.; monitoring and greeting children at the front entry before school; supervising in the café during lunch; attending aide trainings for math and reading; listening to students as they need to share ideas or items with an adult, and even shoveling snow.
“Qualities that make Jen an amazing person,” Geiger noted, “are that she is dedicated; humorous; focuses on academics, behavior and building positive relationships; she is flexible and willing to take on any new role; hard working, a quick learner … the list goes on and on.”
He said Vogel also works at Luther in the office during Summer School.
“In this position she is in charge of attendance but does many other things, including taking care of sick and injured students, answering the phone, and supporting teachers and parents, etc.,” Geiger informed. “As you can see, Jen wears a lot of hats while working at Luther School each day.”
The principal then shared the following thoughts about the honoree from Meghan Sherratt, kindergarten teacher at Luther.
“Jen Vogel is a wonderful educator,” Sherratt remarked. “I have worked alongside Jen for two and a half years, and it still amazes me all that she accomplishes here. She starts each day greeting students as they come to school, making them feel seen and welcome.
The teacher said Vogel always is willing to help around the building in any task that is asked of her, making her a “go-to person” in any time of need.
“In the classroom she is warm and caring toward our students,” Sherratt continued. “She knows how to support them in a way that meets their individual needs. She is able to do this because she takes the time to get to know the children and create a bond of trust with them.”
Every day, the educator said, Vogel does everything she can to support her students, co-workers and Luther School.
“I cannot think of anyone more deserving to be acknowledged in their excellence than her,” Scherratt stated. “It has been wonderful to get to work alongside someone so committed to helping children grow and learn. I am grateful every day for her presence in the classroom.”
Geiger then concluded: “Please help me congratulate Jen Vogel on being awarded the support staff person of the month. Thank you, Jen.”
