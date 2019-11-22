Emily Bouvier is a fourth grade teacher at Luther Elementary School, and I am proud to share that she has been named Rotary Educator of the Month for November by the Fort Atkinson Rotary Club.
Emily’s educational career began at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse where she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education.
Emily’s first teaching position was in Tennessee, where she taught for one year. She then she moved back to Wisconsin and taught in Bangor for two years. In 2004, Paul Pelnar (retired Luther principal) hired her at Luther School, and she has been teaching at Luther for the past 16 years.
Luther students, staff and parents are very fortunate to have such a dedicated professional working at Luther!
Emily is one of those people that always is looking to improve her craft of teaching and she always is willing to volunteer her time to help with School District of Fort Atkinson committees.
The following are the items she has helped us with over the last 16 years: Words their Way word study team, pilot year, and currently on it; Social Studies curriculum team and pilot; Foss Science curriculum team and pilot; Elementary Health curriculum; Writing Workshop curriculum and report cards team; Reading Workshop curriculum and report card team; Writing Supports curriculum team; School District of Fort Atkinson (SDFA) Mentor Team; SDFA and Building PBIS Teams, and SDFA Equity Team.
Also, Luther Reading Committee; Luther Technology Team; Building Safety Team; Original Collaborative Learning Modalities (CLM) and CLM 2.0 Teams; Language Workshop team; Reading Core Mentor texts and Literature discussion groups; Original Thoughtful Log team; Community Learning Center (CLC) teacher when we had our CLC grants teams for hiring new Luther staff; and summer school for six years.
Emily has been masterful with technology and sees the benefits of using this on a daily basis with her students.
She is using google classroom to help organize her classroom work for herself and students. She also has created a google website that students and parents use on a regular basis.
Emily is working toward her google educator certification and anticipates completing it within the year.
One of her greatest qualities is that she builds relationships with her students from their very first interaction. Emily has learned that the connection between a student and a teacher makes all the difference in helping students succeed. She does this by talking with them, eating lunch with them, and by speaking with the student’s parents.
Emily is very collaborative in nature too. She often is planning with her grade level partner, special education and/or EL (Expeditionary Learning) teachers. This helps students by having the teachers be on the same page in all academic areas.
Amy Oakley, director of instruction, shared these thoughts on Mrs. Bouvier: “Emily Bouvier is a committed and passionate educator. As the director of instruction, I have worked with Emily on many, many highly influential curricular teams. She always is a dedicated team member.
“Her willingness to engage in professional learning and stretch her practice is exemplary,” Oakley added. “She continuously challenges herself to be a better teacher for the benefit of her students and colleagues.”
What makes Emily unique is her ability to vision and engage in system’s work to benefit the district overall. She also is one of our School District of Fort Atkinson resident experts in orthography and can tell you everything you’d ever want to know about language patterns and structures, in case you were interested.
I am so appreciative of Emily’s commitment to the School District of Fort Atkinson as a system. I celebrate Emily’s recognition as Rotary Educator of the Month, and thank Emily for her dedication and passion for her own self-improvement, her students and her overall commitment to district systems to support learning.
Emily loves to share her work as well. She is an extremely hard worker and will let others use her lesson plans or other items she has created.
Luther students and staff are extremely fortunate to have Emily working at Luther School. She makes all of us better and sets a good example by always trying to get better each and every day.
Thanks, Em, and keep up the great work!
