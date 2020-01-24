WATERTOWN — A total of $30,000 will support individuals who plan to enhance the lives
of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The Bethesda Auxiliary, in partnership with Bethesda, is offering $30,000 in student scholarships for the 2020-21 school year. The scholarships are for undergraduate- or graduate-level students, including seminarians.
“We’re pleased to support young men and women who hope to put their talents and energy toward enhancing the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Karen Carter, president of the Bethesda Auxiliary. “Furthering the achievements of students who have a shared interest in supporting the Bethesda mission helps us all. It’s gratifying to be able to empower these students in such a direct way.”
The deadline to apply is May 15, with results to be announced by July 1. To download an application, visit https://www.bethesdalc.org/get-involved/scholarships/.
Seminarian/post-graduate students: Five $3,000 scholarships will be awarded to a Lutheran seminarian or post-graduate displaying interest in service to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a congregational setting. The scholarship application is open to all eligible seminary/post-graduate students.
Criteria:
• Be an active, communicant member of a Lutheran congregation.
• Be a current college senior, accepted to begin seminary studies in the fall, or currently be classified as a first-year or second-year student at any seminary affiliated with the WELS, LCMS, ELCA, LCMC, ELS or NALC. Students going on to their internship/vicarage year do not qualify.
• Have a commitment to inclusion of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities within the local parish.
College and university students: Five $3,000 scholarships will be awarded to junior and senior students pursuing undergraduate degrees in any academic area that will prepare them to serve and support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Criteria:
• Be an active, communicant member of a Lutheran congregation.
• Be classified as a freshman, sophomore or junior at an accredited college or university.
• Have a minimum overall grade-point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
• Have a career objective in the field of intellectual and developmental disabilities.
About Bethesda
Headquartered in Watertown, Bethesda — a national nonprofit organization providing homes, employment services and faith supports for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities — celebrated its 115th anniversary in 2019. Bethesda strives to become a central point of connection that unites people who have disabilities with their communities and provides essential resources to help them live their lives to the fullest.
The organization offers more than 300 programs across the country, provided 4 million hours of support across all programs in the most recent fiscal year, and is guided by Christian faith.
To learn more about Bethesda, visit http://www.bethesdalc.org, like its Facebook page and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.