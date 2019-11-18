Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) announced recently that Thomas Lynch has joined FCCU Money Management Services as a new financial advisor through CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc.
A Wisconsin native, Lynch graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor of arts degree in English and History.
Working in the financial services industry since 1999, Lynch has a plethora of experience helping individuals and families achieve their short and long-term financial goals through retirement planning, investment management and protection through life, long-term and disability insurance.
He currently resides in Madison with his wife, Dawn, and their sons, Shea and Finn. He is actively involved with his sons’ sports teams as a volunteer and coach.
Lynch looks forward to building meaningful relationships with FCCU members and using his financial knowledge to help them meet their financial goals.
Designed exclusively for credit union members and located at the credit union’s Fort Atkinson Main Branch, FCCU Money Management Services is a full-service financial advisory program providing retirement, insurance and investment services to individuals.
The program works in cooperation with Fort Community Credit Union, and complements the wide range of products and services the credit union makes available to its members.
For more information or to schedule a complimentary consultation, contact Anna Hirschfeld at (920) 563-7305 ext. 117 or by email at Anna.Hirschfeld@cunamutual.com. Or, contact Lynch at (920) 563-7305 ext. 143.
