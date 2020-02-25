Have you ever wanted to travel to a remote, mysterious land full of unique animals and unusual culture?
Then join Ken and Pat Belt for an armchair journey to Madagascar on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson at 1 and 7 p.m. Attendees will see many of the famous lemurs, and owls, white-eyes, cuckoo-rollers, traveler’s palm, walking trees, baobabs, chameleons, giraffe-necked beetles and other exotic species.
Encounter the poor, but resourceful cultures of the numerous ethnic groups that farm, herd zebu cattle, and fish in rainforests, savannas, deserts and the sea. The roads are bumpy, so hang on to your seats!
This second of the 2020 travel series, sponsored by the Friends of the Library, is free and open to the public. It will take place in the community room of the library.
