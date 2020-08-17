During the memorial service for George Floyd, Dr. Scott Hagan, president of North Central University where the service was held, challenged every university president across the nation to establish a scholarship in Floyd’s name.
Since then, dozens of colleges and universities have followed North Central’s lead and started scholarships in memory of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police has led to massive national protests and worldwide demonstrations.
In solidarity with the nation’s colleges and universities coming together to support the Black community and racial equity, the Madison College Foundation in collaboration with Madison College is establishing the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship with an inaugural gift from President, Dr. Jack E. Daniels, III.
This scholarship will be available to Black students studying at Madison College through the Madison College Foundation scholarship process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.