WATERTOWN — Madison College-Watertown now is accepting registrations for Food Service Manager Certification class, No. 64080, which will be held Mondays from 6 to 9 p.m., April 6-27.
The cost for the four-week class is $45.45, or $4.50 for those ages 62 and over. A textbook with online examination voucher is required.
This class will help establishments comply with the Wisconsin Uniform Food Code, which requires the operator or manager of a food service establishment to hold a valid certificate in food sanitation.
The ServSafe curriculum and examination, developed by the National Restaurant Association, is designed to provide the most current information on food safety and regulatory requirements.
For more information or to register, call Madison College-Watertown at (920) 206-8000, visit madisoncollege.edu/continuing-education or stop by the campus at 1300 W. Main St., from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
