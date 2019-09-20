WATERTOWN — Madison College-Watertown now is accepting registrations for an Android Device Basics, class No. 33972, which will be held Saturdays, Oct. 12 and 19, from 8:30 to 11 a.m.
The course is designed to help participants explore the possibilities of their Android smartphone or tablet, including tips for configuring and using the device, optimizing data usage, organizing contacts, taking pictures, sending messages and more. Persons should bring a fully charged Android smartphone or tablet to class.
The course fee is $69, or $49 for those ages 60 and over.
Registration may be completed online at madisoncollege.edu/continuing-education or in person at Madison College-Watertown, 1300 W. Main St., from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.
For more information, contact the campus at (920) 206-8000.
