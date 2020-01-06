WATERTOWN — Madison College-Watertown will offer Basic Life Support Provider CPR, course No. 64082, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 25.
The course is designed to provide healthcare professionals the ability to recognize several life-threatening emergencies, provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), use an automatic external defibrillator (AED) and relieve choking in a safe, timely and effective manner.
The course fee is $30 plus a textbook, approximately $16.
Register online at madisoncollege.edu/continuing-education or in person at Madison College-Watertown, 1300 W. Main St., Watertown, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday¬ through Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Friday.
For more information, contact the campus at (920) 206-8000.
