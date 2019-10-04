WATERTOWN — Madison College-Watertown now is accepting registrations for Intro to Microsoft Word, class No. 33966, which will be held Saturdays Oct. 19 to Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon.
The course is designed to help participants learn to navigate the Microsoft Word environment and create a variety of documents. Topics will include working with tables, shapes, WordArt, SmartArt, text boxes and pictures, becoming familiar with page setup options, borders and background formatting, learning to control margins, tab stops and indentation, and using styles, columns, captions, change tracking, and footnotes.
The course fee is $125, or $105 for those ages 60 and over.
Registration may be completed online at madisoncollege.edu/continuing-education or in person at Madison College-Watertown, 1300 W. Main St., from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.
For more information, contact the campus at (920) 206-8000.
