WATERTOWN — Madison College-Watertown is offering several non-credit technology courses this spring, offering hands-on learning in a variety of areas.
“PC Computer Intro,” No. 64081, will take place Saturdays, Feb. 29 to April 4, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Designed for the true beginner, this course will help participants become familiar with the keyboard, mouse, software and hardware terminology, desktop icons, menus, applications and the Windows operating system. The fee is $124.50, or $100.50 for those ages 60 and over.
“Android Device Basics,” No. 64131, will be held Saturday, April 18 and 25, from 8:30 to 11 a.m.
Participants will explore the possibilities of their Android smartphone or tablet, with tips for configuring the device, optimizing data usage, organizing contacts, taking pictures, sending messages and more. The fee is $69, or $48.52 for those ages 62 and over.
“Apple Device Basics,” No. 64123, will take place Thursdays, April 23 and 30, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Participants will learn how to adjust settings, increase battery life and use cellular data efficiently. Cloud storage, composing messages, using the iTunes and Apps Stores to download music, movies, and books also will be covered. The fee is $69, or $48.52 for those ages 62 and over.
“My Phone is Smarter Than I am,” No. 64333, will be held Saturday, April 4, from 9 a.m. to noon. This course will discuss what kind of phone to buy and how to secure it, setting up home pages, wallpaper and lock screens, internal, external and cloud memory, and Apps, folders and Widgets. The fee is $34.50, or $28.50 for those ages 60 and over.
“Microsoft Office Fundamentals,” No. 64489, will be held Saturday, April 18 to May 9, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
This course will introduce the features and functionality of Microsoft’s latest software including Word, Excel and PowerPoint. The fee is $94.50, or $76.50 for those ages 60 and over.
For more information or to register, call Madison College-Watertown at (920) 206-8000, visit madisoncollege.edu/continuing-education or stop by the campus at 1300 W. Main St., from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
