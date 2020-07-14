The Fort Atkinson Club Community Center continues to offer high-quality programming to the Fort Atkinson area and beyond with its new partnership with University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Irvin L. Young Auditorium: Satellite Sounds.
Jill Kessenich, director of the Fort Atkinson Club (FAC) and Shannon Dozoryst, director of the Young Auditorium, have been working together for several months to schedule a year’s worth of quarterly chamber-style concerts, sure to please both music students and classical aficionados alike.
The kick-off concert of Satellite Sounds will be Johanna Wienholts, principal harpist with the Madison Symphony, on Sunday, July 26, at 4 p.m. These concerts are being recorded and broadcasted via the Young Auditorium’s YouTube page.
For a relaxing way to end the weekend, grab a favorite beverage, sit back, and listen to the beautiful and soothing sounds of harp music, recorded in the theater. Wienholts’ program will include selections by Franz Liszt, Benjamin Britten and S. Irving Glick.
These concerts are made possible by the support of the FAC and Young Auditorium, patrons, business sponsors and freewill donations.
Other things happening at FAC
Even during these challenging times, the Fort Atkinson Club is finding ways to connect people and be of service in the community of Fort Atkinson and beyond. The FACTalk Lecture series moved to a Zoom format this spring, and held six talks given by UW-Whitewater faculty, Wisconsin Wetlands Association and Fort Atkinson residents.
Staff are working on bringing the public a slate of Fall FACTalks soon.
Staff also are holding monthly blood drives, in partnership with Fort HealthCare and Versiti Blood Centers of Wisconsin. They also held one American Red Cross Blood Drive.
In May and June, the FAC held a Meal to Go program, where two to three volunteers shopped for, prepared and distributed as many as 50 hot entrees and sides to folks in need, for curbside pickup. Neighbors at Riverview Manor and the Riverwalk Inn were among those that took advantage of the free meals.
Staff are gearing up to do another round of the meal program, most likely one or two times per month. If interested in volunteering, call or email the contact information below.
Piano and string teacher, Angela Licari, has moved her music lessons onto Zoom, with great success. Weekly Rotary meetings also have moved to Zoom, with facilitation by director Jill Kessenich.
Lastly, the FAC still is hosting private events for 50 people or under, to allow for six-feet distancing.
For more information about these and other programs, contact: The Fort Atkinson Club Community Center, 211 S. Water St. East, Fort Atkinson; call (920) 568-1720 or email director@fortatkinsonclub.org.
