WATERTOWN — The public is invited to attend the Christmas music festival featuring the combined Maranatha Baptist University choirs and orchestra presenting the Christmas cantata “Our Lord, Emmanuel” on Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church.
There is no charge for admission.
Celebrate the birth, life, death and resurrection of Christ through the eyes of a shepherd of Bethlehem. The shepherd’s story will show the life-changing power of the message of Christmas.
