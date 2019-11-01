WATERTOWN — Maranatha Baptist Univ. will present Johnathan Patrick’s heartwarming and hilarious story, “The Curious Savage,” Nov. 14-16 at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Nov. 16. “The Curious Savage” is about a wealthy widow, Mrs. Savage, who is committed to a sanatorium by her greedy fortune-seeking stepchildren. There, Mrs. Savage meets social misfits, men and women in need of her help. While fending off the greedy efforts of her stepchildren and living with the folks in the sanatorium, Mrs. Savage finds that human virtue does exist, though sometimes it is hard to see.
