WATERTOWN — The public is invited to attend an evening of music at the 2020 Artist Series on Friday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. in the gym of Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown.
Maranatha welcomes the SMS Men’s Choir as it performs selections ranging from patriotic to barbershop to sacred.
Admission is free, so bring friends and family.
For more information, visit mbu.edu/artistseries.
