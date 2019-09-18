Madison College-Fort Atkinson again be offering English as a Second Language (ESL) classes this fall.
To enroll in ESL classes, students are required to attend one testing session and one advising and registration session.
Testing sessions will be as follows: Thursday, Sept. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 24, at 4 p.m.
Advising and registration sessions will be on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m.
All Madison College-Fort Atkinson ESL intake sessions and classes are free of charge and will be held at the campus, 827 Banker Road, Fort Atkinson. For more information, call (608) 258-2440 (option 8), email askcpaac@madisoncollege.edu or visit madisoncollege.edu/English-language-learners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.