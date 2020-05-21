Governor Tony Evers has proclaimed May 2020 as Aging and Disability Resource Center month.
This proclamation recognizes that Wisconsin’s ADRCs have been a model nationwide and supports ADRCs and all that they do throughout the State of Wisconsin on behalf of its residents. ADRCs offer welcoming and accessible places where aging and older adults, people with disabilities, and their families can be connected to reliable information, unbiased advice about options, and access to a wide variety of resources and services.
ADRC services are free and help individuals and families make informed choices, conserve their personal resources, maintain self-sufficiency, and delay or prevent the need for public resources and potentially expensive long-term care.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ADRC of Jefferson remains open for business and committed to serving the residents of Jefferson County. It offers information, assistance and referral for local community services; provides options counseling to meet one’s immediate and future needs, assists individuals who wish to apply for publicly funded long-term care or public benefit programs such as Medcaid and Medicare among other services.
ADRC staff are available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by telephone at (920) 674-8734 or toll-free 1-866-740-2372 or email: adrc@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
