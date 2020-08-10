MBE CPAs, a leading provider of accounting, tax, consulting and other financial services, announces the acquisition of CPA firm Behling, Jasper & Selberg, LLC of Fort Atkinson.
“We at MBE CPAs, and in particular in our Sun Prairie market, are very excited to have the team from Behling, Jasper & Selberg join the MBE family,” said Doug Gross, CPA, CGMA, partner at MBE CPAs. “Hank (Jasper) and Mary (Behling) have built a wonderful practice, and I look forward to getting to know their clients and utilizing their expertise as we continue to grow our firm.”
Over the coming months, MBE CPAs and Behling, Jasper & Selberg will be working closely to ensure a smooth transition for clients. The staff of Behling, Jasper & Selberg agreed to join the MBE CPAs workforce and will continue to work with many of their current clients under the new entity.
“We are thrilled to be joining MBE CPAs!” said Mary Behling, CPA at Behling, Jasper & Selberg. “Their commitment to quality personal service mirrors ours, and we’re excited to be able to offer additional resources and expertise to our clients.”
MBE CPAs is a diversified accounting firm that offers additional services in assurance, business consulting and valuations, tax preparation and planning, trusts and estates, and sales and local tax advising.
Its other nine branch locations in Wisconsin include Baraboo, Loyal, Mauston, Neillsville, Reedsburg, Sun Prairie, Tomah, Wausau and Wisconsin Dells-Lake Delton.
