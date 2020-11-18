JEFFERSON — With weather changing and the uncertainty of the COVID pandemic, Jefferson County offers two options for its hot, noon meal program at the Jefferson Area Senior Center: Meals on Wheels, and contactless Grab-and-Go Meals.
Meals on Wheels are for those who qualify — age 60 and older. The meal is catered by Feil’s Supper Club of Randolph and delivered by volunteers.
The grab-and-go option is for those who still can drive up, or have someone else drive to the senior center and get the hot meal without leaving the vehicle. Cost is $4 and persons will be billed once a month from Jefferson County.
The food is plentiful and hot and the people who are taking part in this program have been pleased. For more information, call (920) 723-0259.
Programs subject to change
While we all are enduring the reality of the pandemic, keep in mind that programs are subject to change at the senior center. Also, not all programs are listed in this article as limited spots are available and some programs are filled immediately.
Thanksgiving week
The senior center will be closed Nov. 25, 26 and 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The County Senior Meals program will be closed on Nov. 26 and 27.
Easy exercise
Easy exercise classes are held on Monday at 9 a.m. These classes are good for those who need movement to keep muscles and joints limber. The class can be done sitting or standing. There is time for walking — either inside or outside of the building.
Toning and walking exercise
Join Norm and the gang for a toning and walking exercise class on Tuesdays at 9 a.m.
Bring small hand weights if you wish to use those.
Card writing opportunities
In December, the center will be offering greeting card writing opportunities for those feeling lonely from the pandemic and those not able to get out and about due to illness or infirmities. Stay tuned!
AIRE
I am pleased to share that I have been asked to be on an advisory committee to help the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with ideas with its new AIRE (Aging Initiative in Research and Education) program. The program will help students gain information on aging with new majors and minors in the aging field. More information to come.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
