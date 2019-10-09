By Sheila Frohmader
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Benefit Specialist will hold office hours at the Jefferson Area Senior Center on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to assist seniors with their Medicare D benefits and open enrollment.
Call (920) 674-8734 to make an appointment.
‘Fall Hoot Party’
Our "Fall Hoot Party" will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. There will be a potluck lunch.
The senior center will provide Nathan’s hotdogs, table service and beverages. Costumes are optional and there will be a costume parade at that time.
After the potluck, there will be group games with small prizes and plenty of good socializing. Sign up today!
Fundraiser
The annual “Oh What Fun!” fundraiser at the Jefferson Area Senior Center is Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The following are some ways you can help: Donate an item or a theme basket for the basket raffles (bring to the senior center by Oct. 31); donate cash for start-up money and supplies; buy a raffle ticket or help sell our raffle tickets; donate cookies or quick bread on Friday, Nov. 1, by noon.
The center will have a craft/vendor fair, bake sale, day-of raffles, and major raffle and lunch items. Money raised helps the senior activity center with programs and supplies that benefit everyone.
Spark of Education
Our next topic for the Oct. 15 “Spark of Education” class, at 1 p.m., is "Presidential Use and Abuse of Privileges." Paul Rosenzweig, professorial lecturer in Law at George Washington University Law School, will be the teacher. Attendees will receive a handout with each class so the group can have a discussion.
Advisory Board
The Senior Center Advisory Board will meet Monday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m.
October birthday party
This month’s birthday party will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. (This is different than the first Thursday of the month).
You do not need to have an October birthday to participate. Enjoy a small, easy game, with prizes, reminiscing and ice cream.
Bingo
Bingo will be played Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. Sponsor for the day is Elite Day Services of Jefferson.
Wahoo!
Wahoo will be played Monday, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m. Roll the dice, get your marble out of start and try to get it to home base on the board without another team putting you back to home base. This is an easy, social game.
Mahjongg
Mahjongg is played Mondays at 12:30 p.m. in Classroom No. 2. This is not a matching game like the internet, but it is a real game with tiles (like Dominoes) played at a table.
California Island Hopper
Here’s a tour to get away in the middle of winter to sunny southern California! The tour is Jan. 26-31, 2020.
Tourists will enjoy Coronado Island, Newport Beach, Naples, Long Beach, Catalina Island and an optional tour to Disneyland Star Wars Galaxy Edge.
Cost is $2,784 per person double occupancy ($3,085 for a single room). The price includes airfare and lodging the night before (Jan. 25) at a hotel near the airport, seven meals, all transfers and a Badger Tours leader.
Home pickup is available in Jefferson, Fort Atkinson, Johnson Creek and Watertown.
Australia and New Zealand
This once-in-a-lifetime 16-day tour of Australia and New Zealand with Mayflower Tours is Sept. 2-17, 2020. Cost is $6,049 per person double and $7,749 single.
The price includes local pickup, round-trip airfare from Chicago, and inter-country flights from Cairns to Sydney, Sydney to Melbourne, and Melbourne to Queenstown.
Highlights include the Sydney Harbor and Opera House, a cruise and snorkel on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, and much more.
Trip preview
A Mayflower Tours trip preview will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 10:30 a.m. to talk about the Australia tour, the Path of the Pilgrims Tour and the Virginia Beach Value Tour.
Conversation question
National Dessert Day is Monday, Oct. 14. What is your favorite dessert?
Game winners
Sheepshead (Mondays at 1 p.m.): Joe Miller, 62; Charles Wachter and Ken Wagner, 55; Randy Hoefs, 54; Rick Dearborn, 51; Roger Gross: Door prize.
Bingo (Tuesdays at 1 p.m.): Shirley Behm; Rene Frier, two wins; Katy Golata; Judy Holmes; Angeline Johnson; Shirley Lehman; Jim Peterson; Dave Rickett; Eleanore Riedl; Joyce Rueth, two wins; Florence Veith; Norma Walker and Dale Zilisch.
Euchre (Thursdays at 1 p.m.): Irene Gentz and Dorothy Trewyn, 55; Doris Walker, 54; Toots Koch, 52; Jerry Schuld, 51; Betty Kutz: Door prize.
Wii Bowling (Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m.): Averages — Marlene Dianich, 210; Claire Thorpe, 148; Deanna Pfeifer, 140. High score: Marlene, 223.
Info
