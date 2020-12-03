WHITEWATER — The Whitewater Community Foundation (WCF) invites the public to join it by investing in Whitewater.
The group's mission is "to enhance the quality of life in the Whitewater area through educational, cultural, charitable or benevolent expenditures" depends on the generosity of people like you.
A gift from someone by Dec. 31 can provide necessary funding for scholarships and for Community Action Grants given twice a year. One's donation to WCF supports programs such as the Cravath Lake Amphitheater, the Whitewater Dog Park, inclusive play equipment at Starin Park, and so much more to improve the community.
Given the challenges of 2020, the WCF gathered donations for organizations heavily impacted by COVID-19 to ensure they could continue to aid members of the community. Through the generous giving of the community, the WCF was able to disburse over $20,000 from the COVID-19 Community Recovery Fund to assist organizations in its efforts to assist those affected by the pandemic.
To do your part in helping the community, donate by sending a check made payable to Whitewater Community Foundation at P.O. Box 428, Whitewater, WI 53190 or donate online at www.whitewatercommunityfoundation.org by clicking the "Donate" button. You may donate to the General Fund or, if you prefer, choose a designation for your gift by selecting a specific focus area you are passionate about.
For tax purposes, the foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. Under the CARES act, individuals taking the standard deduction will receive a tax benefit of up to $300 ($600 for couples) for donations made in 2020. Check with your tax advisor for more information.
The foundation asks permission to announce one's generous donation in future annual reports. Those who prefer to remain anonymous should state their preference with the donation.
For more information, contact info@whitewatercommunityfoundation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.