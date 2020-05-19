JOHNSON CREEK — A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Veterans Park in Johnson Creek on Monday, May 25, at 10 a.m.
Guest speaker will be Charles E. Young.
Young, recently retired from a long law enforcement career, is a former Commander of the Horicon American Legion, former Dodge County American Legion Commander and Vietnam War veteran.
Following the ceremony, lunch will be served at the dugout by Post 305 of the American Legion Auxiliary. Carry-outs will be available.
A raffle drawing will be held at 2 p.m.
Healthly safety and social distancing practices will be followed.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held in the old high school gymnasium.
