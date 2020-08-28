The public will have an opportunity to share their definition of “truth” when a collaborative artwork project is on display at the Dwight Foster Public Library in September.
“Truth” will be featured in the Fort Atkinson library’s Jones Gallery during library hours throughout September. Please wear a mask and practice personal distancing.
On Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, the New York Times ran its first-ever television advertisement during the Academy Awards. The subject was the matter was truth – what it is, what it isn’t.
The next day, the Times ran a full-page advertisement with a series of statements concerning the nature of truth. These two ads launched a branding effort by the Times to demonstrate their commitment to truth and journalistic excellence.
The Memory Cloth Circle, a group of women in the Madison area, was meetIng weekly to create needlework and fiber art. Strongly committed to the pursuit of truth as an essential element in the preservation and growth of democracy, the Memory Cloth Circle members were inspired by the truth campaign to make a collaborative work, “Truth.”
Each participating stitcher created an individual response on a vintage linen doily with hand-crocheted lace borders. The doilies of various sizes became the canvases upon which each stitcher worked.
One member noted, “When those who are currently living through this time see the word ‘truth’ and the date 2017 together, they will associate them with the political chaos and instability we are now experiencing.”
The Memory Cloth Circle’s members said they feel strongly committed to the pursuit of truth as an essential element in the preservation and growth of America’s democracy.
After library visitors view the “Truth” exhibit, they may share their own answer to “What is your truth?”
The following lists the words the Memory Cloth Circle members shared on their vintage doilies:
• We hold these truths to be self-evident. —Lisa Bikley, Ann Engelman, Leslee Nelson and Sherri Shokler.
• The truth is hard. — Brenna Hopkins.
• The truth is hidden. — Kris Dohm.
• The truth must be pursued. — Peggy Thornton.
• The truth is hard to hear. — Jane Pearlmutter.
• The truth is rarely simple. — Lisa Binkley.
• The truth isn’t so obvious. — Candy Flynn.
• The truth is necessary. — Leslee Nelson.
• The truth can’t be glossed over. — Evelyn Kain.
• The truth has no agenda. — Bobbie Malone.
• The truth doesn’t take sides. — Maureen Griffin.
• The truth isn’t red or blue. — Cynde Quinn.
• The truth is hard to accept. — Marinela Manistrili.
• The truth pulls no punches. — Pam Phillips Olson.
• The truth is powerful. — Marilyn Wedberg.
• The truth is under attack. — Ellen Nordsieck.
• The truth is worth defending. — Madge Klais.
• The truth requires taking a stand. — Sherri Shokler.
• The truth is more important now than ever. — Marilee Wertlake.
