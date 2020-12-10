25 Years Ago, December 1995
There were plenty of chills, thrills and spills at Jefferson High School Tuesday night as two local rivals, Jefferson and Fort Atkinson, met in a prep boys’ basketball game. The visiting Blackhawks used their size to dominate the Eagles en route to a 67-38 thrashing.
50 Years Ago, December 1970
A woman will be in the spotlight when the Men’s Fellowship of the Faith Community Church meets on Tuesday. Addressing the Fellowship will be Dr. Janette Bohi. “As a woman competing in a man’s world, I feel that I know something of their struggles professionally while, at the same time, sensing my own dismal inadequacy to fill any gaps that I see because I am a woman.”
75 Years Ago, December 1945
The Fort Kaffee Klatsch is unique among the organizations of a highly organized community. It has no dues, no assessment, no social, religious or economic restrictions, and up to last Friday it had no particular high moral purpose. On Friday, one of the boys announced that no one had provided for the proper decoration of the Fort hospital. So, the dunkers chipped in and bought a tree and bulbs, commandeered a truck, and bounced up to the hospital.
100 Years Ago, December 1920
Palmyra — The pageant, “Landing of the Pilgrims”, given by the Woman’s Club at Scherer’s Opera House Friday evening drew a large audience and all took their parts well. The program consisted of music and tableaus. The story of the pilgrims was read by Mrs. J. H. Gosa.
125 Years Ago, December 1895
The Boston Painless Dentists are coming to Fort Atkinson, Saturday, Dec. 28. One day only at the Hotel. Teeth extracted Free of Charge and without pain from 8 to 9 and 1 to 2 daily. We are the originators and use the only painless method of extracting teeth without the use of gas, ether or chloroform.
150 Years Ago, December 1870
Wanted — A few loads of wood, or provisions for man or beast, in exchange for subscription to this paper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.