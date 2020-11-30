25 Years Ago, December 1995
Just call him money! For the second time in eight days, Allan Wassil clutched up hitting his second straight game-winning three-pointer at Williams Center as the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s basketball team defeated Carroll College, 73-70, in a non-conference game Wednesday.
50 Years Ago, December 1970
It isn’t too often that Fort Atkinson residents are awakened out of a sound sleep in December by a loud clap of thunder. But that’s what happened early today as the unseasonable weather conditions continued here.
75 Years Ago, December 1945
On Friday, November 9, the rats of Jefferson County were surprised at a banquet consisting of meat and fish poisoned with red squill. Reports received at the County Extension Office are that the rats were hungry and took the bait to the extent of about eight hundred pounds which is enough to kill 50,000 to 60,000 rats.
100 Years Ago, December 1920
He was a husky sergeant with an overseas wound to be healed in Fort Sheridan. She was a pretty nurse in the same hospital who heard tales of the “big show” in the Argonne forest. Her name “was” Miss Perry and her home was Fort Atkinson. One day Miss Perry stopped before the cot of Sergeant Edward R. White. That is how it started. Miss Perry is now Mrs. Edward R. White. The wartime romance was consummated on Thanksgiving Day at the Caswell home, North Main street.
125 Years Ago, December 1895
A snarling snapping coyote was received at the express office Monday from James Brett, at Gresham, Nebraska. H. Drake, to whom the animal was shipped, says he asked for a jack-rabbit and got a coyote.
150 Years Ago, December 1870
G. W. Griffith, of Watertown, has come to town, with his Photograph car and is prepared to take likenesses of the human face, “or any other man,” in the latest and most approved styles, and at reasonable prices. Call and see him now, at the Newton House.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.