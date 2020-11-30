25 Years Ago, December 1995

Just call him money! For the second time in eight days, Allan Wassil clutched up hitting his second straight game-winning three-pointer at Williams Center as the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s basketball team defeated Carroll College, 73-70, in a non-conference game Wednesday.

50 Years Ago, December 1970

It isn’t too often that Fort Atkinson residents are awakened out of a sound sleep in December by a loud clap of thunder. But that’s what happened early today as the unseasonable weather conditions continued here.

75 Years Ago, December 1945

On Friday, November 9, the rats of Jefferson County were surprised at a banquet consisting of meat and fish poisoned with red squill. Reports received at the County Extension Office are that the rats were hungry and took the bait to the extent of about eight hundred pounds which is enough to kill 50,000 to 60,000 rats.

100 Years Ago, December 1920

He was a husky sergeant with an overseas wound to be healed in Fort Sheridan. She was a pretty nurse in the same hospital who heard tales of the “big show” in the Argonne forest. Her name “was” Miss Perry and her home was Fort Atkinson. One day Miss Perry stopped before the cot of Sergeant Edward R. White. That is how it started. Miss Perry is now Mrs. Edward R. White. The wartime romance was consummated on Thanksgiving Day at the Caswell home, North Main street.

125 Years Ago, December 1895

A snarling snapping coyote was received at the express office Monday from James Brett, at Gresham, Nebraska. H. Drake, to whom the animal was shipped, says he asked for a jack-rabbit and got a coyote.

150 Years Ago, December 1870

G. W. Griffith, of Watertown, has come to town, with his Photograph car and is prepared to take likenesses of the human face, “or any other man,” in the latest and most approved styles, and at reasonable prices. Call and see him now, at the Newton House.

