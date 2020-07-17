25 Years Ago, July 1995
Some fierce Brahman rodeo bulls from Mexico thrilled Thursday night fairgoers, thanks to Jefferson-bred cowboys Jim and John Bound. The two calf-roping champions, both graduates of Jefferson High School, were instrumental in bringing the Big Hat Rodeo, Marengo, Ill., to the Jefferson County Fair.
50 Years Ago, July 1970
A meeting has been scheduled for all town officials in Jefferson county for 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, to discuss setting uniform ordinances for control or prevention of rock music festivals.
75 Years Ago, July 1945
In spite of additional red points granted this week to a fort restaurant whose account was seriously over-drawn, the food situation here remained a major problem for those who are forced by circumstances to “eat out” regularly. “A guy’s a sucker to start on a trip without enough food to tide him over,” one weary and hungry traveler said.
100 Years Ago, July 1920
Fort Atkinson’s Blackhawks are scheduled to play a double header with Waupun at the Prison city Sunday and a large congregation of local bugs are planning to see the twin bill.
125 Years Ago, July 1895
Paul Seith received a box of infected chinch bugs from the Wisconsin State University. The bugs will, when put in a field, destroy all other cinch bugs. Any one who wishes to have some infected bugs may call on Mr. Seith, at Fred Heubner’s farm, and he is willing give all information.
150 Years Ago, July 1870
Bert How has on exhibition and for sale a number of photographic views of the various places of beauty and interest about Rock Lake, also some fine street views of Lake Mills. Everyone should at once procure an assortment of these really interesting views.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.