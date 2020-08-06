25 Years Ago, August 1995
The National Rifle Association has seen troubled times over the past year, but has handled the challenges and still remains a strong organization, according to John O’Donnell, a Fort Atkinson man on the Board of Directors. O’Donnell said a significant portion of the NRA’s new members are women. “There is a great and large influx of women, they are tired of being victims.”
50 Years Ago, August 1970
A plane carrying nine persons from a Canadian fishing trip to Milwaukee made a crash landing at 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Watertown Municipal airport. All nine occupants were taken to Watertown Memorial Hospital for treatments of numerous injuries. The emergency landing was attempted after the pilot realized that the plane was running out of gas.
75 Years Ago, August 1945
Fort parents wept with joy Wednesday afternoon as radios flashed the news that the Russians have declared war on Japan. The action of our Russian allies, plus the new atomic bomb, will certainly save thousands of American lives, and bring the war weeks nearer to the end.
100 Years Ago, August 1920
To our mind, the Fort Atkinson citizens did a clever stunt when they put up signs where highways enter the city warning tourists to beware of the motor cop and signed “Citizens Club.” It is better to have the speed ordinances enforced through persuasion than threat.
125 Years Ago, August 1895
Of the eight tail feather silver dollars of 1878 being called in by the government, three are located in Palmyra, one with A. E. Hiles, one owned by Charlie Williams and the other is in the coin collection of the late Dr. R. Peardon. The government now offers $100 each for the remaining coins.
150 Years Ago, August 1870
A considerable sickness is at present prevailing in this vicinity, mostly of the cholera morbus character. We learn that our respected townsman G. W. Bishop, who recently returned from a tour out east, is lying quite ill of a billious attack. Several other cases we hear reported. People should be careful about the use of un-ripened fruit and vegetables, and above all observe the utmost cleanliness of person.
