25 Years Ago, September 1995
Teens hired to clean the Watertown property where James and Theodore Oswald lived report finding a stun gun, a bag of license plates and written plans for bank robberies — some written in the science-fiction language of Klingon. The Oswalds were convicted of a series of robberies and the killing of a police officer earlier this year.
50 Years Ago, September 1970
The Ixonia town board, by unanimous vote, has agreed to hold a referendum Tuesday, Nov. 3, on the question of whether the town should ban the sale of fermented malt beverages to persons under the age of 21. Apparent targets of a group seeking the ban are two beer bars in the Ixonia area which are licensed to sell to those 18-years-old or older.
75 Years Ago, September 1945
Approximately 90 persons in the Fort Atkinson Exchange now are waiting for telephone service. The Wisconsin Telephone company has 30,000 applications for telephones on file. Throughout the war, the full capacity of the manufacturers of telephone apparatus was devoted to meeting urgent military requirements for communications equipment. As a result, only the most essential civilian needs for telephone service could be met.
100 Years Ago, September 1920
West Cold Spring — Those ladies who stayed away from the polls on Tuesday for no other reason but that they didn’t like to vote surely should be called slackers.
125 Years Ago, September 1895
Finch’s Corners — John Livingston and wife rejoice over the arrival of a boy in their home on Sunday morning; John says the boy is an early riser, and he is now the first one at the factory in the morning.
150 Years Ago, September 1870
There is nothing like advertising. Business men, farmers and all, if you have anything you desire to sell, be sure and let folks know of it. Trying to do business without advertising, said one, is like winking behind a pair of goggles. You may know all about it but nobody else does.
