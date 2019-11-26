25 Years Ago, November 1994
A book a day keeps the doldrums away. That’s the philosophy that Clarence Schatzschneider seems to live by. The Fort Atkinson man had read 3,319 books — 1.2 million pages of text — since Feb. 1, 1978. That translates into about 75,000 pages a year, 210 pages a day, or a book every two days.
50 Years Ago, November 1969
The Fort Atkinson police department reported today that a 16-year-old boy from Fort Atkinson had stabbed his father in the back with a pair of scissors. The incident followed a family argument over the length of the boy’s hair, police said. The father was treated at a local doctor’s office for a stab wound in the right shoulder and released. The youth was placed in juvenile detention at the Jefferson county jail.
75 Years Ago, November 1944
Members of the Fort high 1944 football squad swelled with pride Wednesday night as coaches and school officials described them as “the cleanest and most cooperative group of athletes ever to represent this school.” The deserved tributes to the fighting Cardinals came at the annual American Legion banquet in their honor.
100 Years Ago, November 1919
Lake Koshkonong has been barking with duck shot discharges the past week. The lake was covered with a two-inch coating of ice but it went out in a hurry and canvas-back, blue bills, and northern mallards are still on the scene. Muskrat trappers and carp fishers are reaping a harvest. Rat skins are worth around a dollar apiece.
125 Years Ago, November 1894
Without a doubt, the turkeys, that were not called to yield up their lives for the benefit of those who kept Thanksgiving, are giving thanks that their lives have been spared until — Christmas.
