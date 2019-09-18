25 Years Ago, September 1994
The Jefferson Fire Department was called out at 1 a.m. Saturday to the Chicago and Northwestern railroad tracks, north of Jefferson, near the Maple Grove Mobile Home Court. Jefferson Fire Chief Don Wegner reported that apparently someone had set fire to a pile of discarded railroad ties alongside the track. There was no other damage.
50 Years Ago, September 1969
The annual Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce fall outings are getting to be more popular every year, and the most popular pre-dinner “snack” seems to be that dainty concoction composed of two slices of rye bread, a liberal spread of raw ground beef, and a thick slice of onion, and plenty of salt and pepper. It gives a guy a solid base for the beer that usually follows, but it also tends to sharpen the breath to the point where those carrying on a conversation back up so far, they have to shout to be heard.
75 Years Ago, September 1944
Already weary from the preparation of blinds, Fort hunters Wednesday morning launched Wisconsin’s early and long duck hunting season. Although the season extends through Dec. 8, most of the hunters were in their blinds with their eyes anxiously scanning the horizon, at 6:14 a.m. Wednesday, when the season officially opened.
100 Years Ago, September 1919
Boys and girls away at school long for home town news. It’s “the tie that binds” them to old associations. A subscription to the Jefferson Co. Union will act like a tonic on the children away at school. It will keep them advised as to what’s going on at home, and make them better and happier while away from the loved ones. Phone 41 and subscribe for them today. Price 25c per month.
125 Years Ago, September 1894
During the county fair there will be a baseball tournament, with Jefferson, Fort Atkinson, Lake Mills and Whitewater clubs entered. Two clubs will play on Wednesday, two on Thursday, and two winners on Friday. Good and exciting games may be expected. All the clubs must play home men with the exception of one. This exception is made because Lake Mills has no pitcher.
