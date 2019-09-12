25 Years Ago, September 1994
At Fort Atkinson High School’s first football game, the pompon squad shocked spectators with new uniforms that were flashier, brighter and tighter. But they won’t be for long. High school principal Paul Pelnar said the squad voluntarily ordered new uniforms after a number of calls from parents and teachers concerned that the uniforms were too risqué and too tight. “Part of my concern is that we don’t want people in the stands to make lewd comments or the girls to get an undeserved reputation because of the uniforms they wear.”
50 Years Ago, September 1969
Sp/4 William Carmichael Jr., serving in Vich Long, Vietnam, was discussing home towns with four other men overseas recently. He said “Good Old Fort Atkinson,” to which one of the men replied, “Yeah, good old Fort Atkinson!” That’s how he met Lieut. Dean B. Becker III, grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Dean B. Becker, 314 Madison ave., who had just arrived overseas. Sp/4 Carmichael let Lieut. Becker read his Daily Union so they could get caught up on local news.
75 Years Ago, September 1944
Baseball for Fort refuses to die! After the season was officially closed here on Labor Day, it has developed that the Fort Merchants must play one more game, a postponed contest with the Marshall team at Jefferson Sunday. The league title hangs on the result of the game.
100 Years Ago, September 1919
During the month of August, Albert Peck had the high cow the production of butterfat. His three-year-old grade Guernsey made 1,042 lbs. milk containing 44.8 lbs. fat. Roy Taylor’s herd of Holstein’s had the high herd average with 851 lbs. milk containing 30.9 lbs. fat.
125 Years Ago, September 1894
Assistant Editor, E. S. Rice, was expected home last evening from Vermont, bearing upon his arm the fair bride who has undertaken to brighten his home. Particulars of the wedding will begin next week, but we may say with surety that Mrs. Rice will be given a warm welcome here and that the groom’s many friends wish them a long and happy life together.
