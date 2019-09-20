25 Years Ago, September 1994
Drummers beat out the tempo, the singers’ voices soar and the dancers in full regalia circle the arena in traditional or creative styles of dancing. The eagle staffs and flags add color and honor the setting. This is the Mounds Traditional Pow-wow, a native American celebration of thanks to the creator, of honor to the effigy mounds constructed in this area by ancient tribes. It is a social gathering of peace and harmony with our fellow man and nature. The public is invited to attend the pow-wow this weekend at Starin Park in Whitewater.
50 Years Ago, September 1969
The long-awaited Jefferson City Recreation Center will officially open for the community’s teenagers Saturday, Sept. 27, in the basement of the municipal building, a facility that once served as the city armory. The lower floor, formerly used as a gym, was turned over to the City Recreation Board (Teen Board) by the city council for use as a recreation facility.
75 Years Ago, September 1944
A determined Jefferson county highway crew went to work on the tough and wrinkled face of Fort Main Street Monday with amazing results. First, a keen plow dug furrows through the ancient blacktop crust. Right behind the plow came a sharp bladed mechanical gadget which ripped the prehistoric wooden blocks from their moorings. Another blade swept the concrete base clean of debris.
100 Years Ago, September 1919
Ed. Becker, Johnson Creek, recently found a fine pink pearl the size of a pea; one of the finest ever found here. It was sold for $150 to a party from Jefferson. He also has several tons of empty clam shells for sale.
125 Years Ago, September 1894
C. E. Hankwitz, for seven years with J. B. Eberhart, the jeweler, is about to sever his connection with South Chicago and will leave in a few days for Ft. Atkinson, where he will go into business for himself, he will open a jewelry and millinery store. He returned today from Lake Mills where he spent a part of his vacation visiting his parents. On Sept. 2nd he was married at Lake Mills to Miss Ella Orb, of South Chicago, who had the millinery department in Bender Bros’. store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.