25 Years Ago, September 1994
Shirley Stork of Fort Atkinson, proudly displayed several of her huge sunflowers that grew in her garden this year. The tallest plant measured 11 feet in height, while two others were 10 feet and 10 feet 10 inches. She said she’s never raised sunflowers this big before and speculated that this year’s plentiful rain had something to do with that.
50 Years Ago, September 1969
“Not all bad . . . not all good” . . . that could describe the results of a survey of pollution on and around Lake Koshkonong made by state officials last week. The test results indicated that, while the level of human wastes found in the lake was less than was expected, it was still higher than it should be. Laboratory analysis of about 130 samples of water showed a number that were described as “hot spots” of dangerous contamination of human wastes.
75 Years Ago, September 1944
If you observe an unusual ruddiness in the complexions of a quartet of jitterbugging Fort boys and gals these days, be assured that the exposure to the sun had nothing to do with it. The quartet last week journeyed to the hinterland, where they attended an old-time dance. They made no secret of their amusement, inspired by the gyrations of the hilly-billy dancers. Two of the Fort jitterbug caper-cutters won the award as the funniest dancers, and the other pair for the prize for funniest costume.
100 Years Ago, September 1919
On Wednesday and Thursday evenings, the Lyric Theater will present Harold Bell Wright’s famous story “Eyes of the World” in motion pictures. The plot follows the story exactly and is unfolded on the screen in nine massive reels. A special musical score for the film will be rendered by the Lyric Quartette.
125 Years Ago, September 1894
The Mattoon & Johnston Co. is the new name of the butter tub manufacturing company, which since the first of July, have made the tobacco warehouse resound with the hum of industry. Since starting up they have turned out about 15,000 tubs, mostly of 60 lbs. capacity, although other sizes are made in any quantity ordered. At present they employ fifteen workmen and turn out 400 to 500 tubs per day.
